DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 11th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 11th, 2022

   
Old 07-12-22, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,943
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, July 11th, 2022
Recommended
Hell High (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner
Can you believe what Ms. Storm (Maureen Mooney) did to Dickens (Christopher Stryker) in Biology today?! This band of misfits has a knack for pranks – tricking Johnny Football Hero into ripping off his girlfriend's clothes in the middle of the hallway; tearing across the football field mid-game in an old convertible – and they've cooked up the perfect gag to hit her back hard.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]An old story has been going around for the better part of twen
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.