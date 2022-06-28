DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 27th, 2022

Killer's Kiss (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by the late, great Stanley Kubrick in 1955, Killer's Kiss runs a brisk sixty-seven minutes or so but not a second of the film's short running time is wasted. The storyline follows a man named Davey Gordon (Jamie Smith), a boxer by trade whose better days are behind him. This is becoming increasingly obvious to Gordon as he keeps losing fight after fight, and he figures it's time to hang up his gloves for good and move to Washington State and take work at a horse ranch owned by his uncle.Gordon makes plans to leave New York for Seattle but before he goes, he decides to visit a dancehall (literally an establishment where men would pay for the privilege of dancing with a pretty, often young, woman) in Times Square. Here he spots a girl he knows, Gloria Price (Irene Kane), getting into it with her boyfriend, a gangster named Vinnie Rapallo (Frank Si...Read the entire review »