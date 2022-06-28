DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 27th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,929
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 27th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Killer's Kiss (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by the late, great Stanley Kubrick in 1955, Killer's Kiss runs a brisk sixty-seven minutes or so but not a second of the film's short running time is wasted. The storyline follows a man named Davey Gordon (Jamie Smith), a boxer by trade whose better days are behind him. This is becoming increasingly obvious to Gordon as he keeps losing fight after fight, and he figures it's time to hang up his gloves for good and move to Washington State and take work at a horse ranch owned by his uncle.Gordon makes plans to leave New York for Seattle but before he goes, he decides to visit a dancehall (literally an establishment where men would pay for the privilege of dancing with a pretty, often young, woman) in Times Square. Here he spots a girl he knows, Gloria Price (Irene Kane), getting into it with her boyfriend, a gangster named Vinnie Rapallo (Frank Si...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Grease 2 (40th Anniversary Limited Edition SteelBook) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:What in the hell did I just watch?! Somehow I never caught Grease 2 before June 25, 2022, when I grabbed the disc from its nifty SteelBook packaging, slid it into my Xbox and hit play. I will proudly go on record and say I am a big fan of Grease, Randal Kleiser's 1978 film based on the 1971 musical and starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. I was introduced to the original as a child - well before I understood some of the raunchier jokes - and can still recite much of the dialogue and song lyrics from memory. That film has memorable characters, catchy songs, colorful set pieces and an overall sense of fun. Grease 2, well, it tries to both copy and outdo its predecessor to very mixed results. That it is considered a campy favorite at this point is not surprising; some of ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off