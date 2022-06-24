DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 23rd, 2022

Raiders Of The Lost Ark Limited-Edition Steelbook [4K UHD] (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Stephen Spielberg and release theatrically in 1981, Raiders Of The Lost Ark introduced the world to the cultural phenomena that would become Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), Indy to his friends, an archeology professor who also has a side hustle of sorts where he works as an adventurer. He travels the world, finds his way in and out of trouble, and manages to amass various treasures and artifacts along the way.After narrowly escaping from a temple in Peru with his life after successfully stealing a gold idol and then being almost pummeled by a massive boulder, Jones loses the treasure to his arch-nemesis, Belloq (Paul Freeman), a French archeologist employed by the Nazi regime. When Jones learns through his university connection, Marcus Brody (Denholm Elliott), that the Nazis are trying to uncover the whereabouts of the Biblical Ark Of The Cove...Read the entire review »