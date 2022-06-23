DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, June 22nd, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Tales of Hoffman (Criterion) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVIt came as a bit of a shock to learn that Orson Welles detested the movies of Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger (as told to Henry Jaglom in My Lunches with Orson). You'd think if any American filmmaker would appreciate the artistry of this producer-writer-director powerhouse duo, it would be Welles. Why he disliked their work so much I cannot say, but I have a hunch Welles' distaste might have stemmed from the team's "composed" films: The Red Shoes (1948), The Tales of Hoffman (1951), and Ohâ¦Rosalinda!! (1955). During the 1940s and â50s, a handful of very talented filmmakers tried fusing the classical arts with cinema. Walt Disney famously attempted a merging of classical music and animation with Fantasia (1940), while Gene Kelly merged classical dance in films like Vincente Minnelli's An American in Paris (1951) and especially the Kell...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
Inspector Ike (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The cozy '70s detective show Columbo made a comeback of sorts during the 2020 pandemic lockdown when folks needed comfort-food TV to binge. Buoyed by the gruff charisma of Peter Falk, Columbo succeeds despite consistently robbing its whodunit plot of surprise: we are shown the murder up top and then made to guess when Falk's trenchcoat-wearing detective will catch up to what we already know.The 2020 spoof Inspector Ike should delight Columbo fans (newly converted and long-standing alike) by giving '70s TV mysteries the...Read the entire review »
