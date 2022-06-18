DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 17th, 2022

The Other French New Wave, Vol. 1 (Blu-ray)

by Justin Remer The Collection: The new Blu-ray company Canadian International Pictures (CIP) has the mission to shine a light on the neglected homegrown cinema of the Great White North. Their debut disc was the '60s production The Ernie Game, and the follow-up release is dubbed The Other French New Wave, Vol. 1, collecting three '60s flicks from acclaimed MontrÃ©al-based filmmakers. As the set's title suggests, there is a kinship with the work of Godard, Truffaut, Rohmer, et. al., but the directors represented here also have a strong foundation in documentary filmmaking. Their fiction films have a flavor of fly-on-the-wall actualities.The set kicks off with Gilles Groulx's The Cat in the Bag