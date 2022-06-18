DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 17th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,919
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, June 17th, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Other French New Wave, Vol. 1 (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Collection: The new Blu-ray company Canadian International Pictures (CIP) has the mission to shine a light on the neglected homegrown cinema of the Great White North. Their debut disc was the '60s production The Ernie Game, and the follow-up release is dubbed The Other French New Wave, Vol. 1, collecting three '60s flicks from acclaimed MontrÃ©al-based filmmakers. As the set's title suggests, there is a kinship with the work of Godard, Truffaut, Rohmer, et. al., but the directors represented here also have a strong foundation in documentary filmmaking. Their fiction films have a flavor of fly-on-the-wall actualities.The set kicks off with Gilles Groulx's The Cat in the Bag
Miracle in Milan: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The comic fantasy Miracle in Milan (Miracolo a Milano) debuted in 1951, between director Vittorio De Sica and writer Cesare Zavattini's best-known films, Bicycle Thieves and Umberto D.. Miracle's subject matter and characters fit in with those acclaimed examples of Italian neorealism, but its tone is several dozen shades lighter. Miracle in Milan is not the kind of film you'd expect when you hear it is set in a shantytown and peopled with many non-professional poor actors. It's part fairy tale-style fantasy and part Preston St...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off