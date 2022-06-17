DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 16th, 2022

The Indian Tomb (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke The Indian Tomb: Orientalist Fantasy isn't a term bandied about much lately, but audiences the world over are still much interested in the lives of 'the other', as evidenced by the popularity of Hollywood movies in foreign markets, and of Asian genre cinema (Japanese horror, action etc.) among certain Americans. An early cinematic example of such a notion is this German silent movie epic from 1921. The Indian Tomb, from a script by Thea von Harbou and Fritz Lang, is by turns breathless and hypnotic, a movie treat of rare power. Von Harbou wrote the novel upon which The Indian Tomb was based, as well as the sci-fi novel 'Metropolis', both of which were worked into screenplays with her husband, and director, Lang. What a great partnership! Lang, however, did not direct The Indian Tomb, a task which was given over to Joe May, a prolific director and producer, and pioneer