DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 16th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,918
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 16th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Stunt Rock (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:One of notorious Australian exploitation pioneer Brian Trenchard-Smith's finest films, and he's got quite a few of them, is definitely 1978's Stunt Rock, a movie savvy enough to combine stuntsâ¦ and rock! Those familiar with his cinematic output know by this point that the guy loves stunts, but who knew he'd combine stunts with rock to create a cinematic experience that can only be described as "death wish at 120 decibels"?The movie once again involves Australian stunt man Grant Page, who had worked with the director two years prior on Death Cheaters (which was a movie about stunt men), basically playing himself. For a change of pace, Grant is a stuntman working in Australia. He's offered a gig in Los Angeles working on a television so and soon enough, he's landed in the city of angels and is making all sorts of new friends. When he's not working...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Indian Tomb (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeThe Indian Tomb: Orientalist Fantasy isn't a term bandied about much lately, but audiences the world over are still much interested in the lives of 'the other', as evidenced by the popularity of Hollywood movies in foreign markets, and of Asian genre cinema (Japanese horror, action etc.) among certain Americans. An early cinematic example of such a notion is this German silent movie epic from 1921. The Indian Tomb, from a script by Thea von Harbou and Fritz Lang, is by turns breathless and hypnotic, a movie treat of rare power. Von Harbou wrote the novel upon which The Indian Tomb was based, as well as the sci-fi novel 'Metropolis', both of which were worked into screenplays with her husband, and director, Lang. What a great partnership! Lang, however, did not direct The Indian Tomb, a task which was given over to Joe May, a prolific director and producer, and pioneer ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off