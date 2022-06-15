DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
Recommended
Savage Sisters (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Eddie Romero in 1974 and shot in the director's native Philippines, AIP's Savage Sisters looks and sounds, on the surface at least, like a rough and tumble mix of women in prison high jinks and jungle movie action. While it definitely contains elements of both of those tried and true drive-in genres, the fact of the matter is that the film is more often than not played for laughs, and sometimes those attempts at comedy don't always work.Set in an unnamed Banana Republic during a revolution, the sinister General Balthazar (Leopoldo Salcedo) plans on leaving the country with a million dollars in US cash being transported through the jungle of the country he rules with an iron fist. What he doesn't count on was being beaten to the punch by those pesky revolutionary guerillas. What those guerillas didn't count on, however, was being shot dead aft...Read the entire review »
Edge of Sanity (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Gerard Kilkoine in 1989 for producer Harry Alan Towers, Edge Of Sanity opens with a scene that introduces us to a young Henry Jekyll and explains in no uncertain terms why he'll grow up to haveâ¦ issues. And grow up he does (at which point he's played by Anthony Perkins), after attending medical school and setting up practice as a doctor in London. Here he seems to live a comfortable life along with his pretty wife Elizabeth (Glynis Barber), but appearances, as we all know, can be deceiving.Henry's life starts to unravel once he starts experimenting with alternatives to pain relief, specifically through the use of cocaine, and who better to test it on than himself? Of course, once that gets mixed, accidently, with another chemical he doesn't just get high but in fact transforms Jekyll's alter ego, Jack Hyde. As the story goes, Hyde is everyt...Read the entire review »
