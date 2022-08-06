DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 7th, 2022

   
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, June 7th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Double Indemnity (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
The Movie: Having never consciously entered watching noir films before, this seemed like a good time as any to get into the one that so many deem the one that started the genre, the one that showed the way for scores of films since. And with Double Indemnity, Raymond Chandler's (Strangers on a Train) adaptation of James Cain's novel, directed by Billy Wilder (The Apartment), it's an interesting film to consume. Walter (Fred MacMurray, Caine Mutiny) is an insurance salesman who meets Phyllis (Barbara Stanwyck, Ball of Fire), who he becomes enamored with. Phyllis gets a life insurance policy for her husband and convinces him to sign it, and eve...Read the entire review »
