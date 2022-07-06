DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 6th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 6th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Morvern Callar (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Morvern Callar, Lynne Ramsay's 2002 follow-up to her poetic debut Ratcatcher, cemented her reputation as a filmmaker to watch. Years of tangling with the Hollywood machine have led to a number of unrealized projects or films that wound up coming to the screen in the care of other directors. Lynne Ramsay's name has only appeared on two other (brilliant and idiosyncratic) feature films in the past two decades. In 2022, she's still a filmmaker to watch, even if the roar of buzz that initally accompanied the release of Morvern Callar has transformed into the murmurs of an excited cult.Fun City Editions' new Blu-ray of Morvern Callar will hopefully go a long wa...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Horse Soldiers (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerDespite its strength in numbers and vastly greater resources, the early months of 1863 saw the Union forces struggling mightily against the Confederacy. The campaign in Vicksburg will almost certainly mark a turning point in the war, but the rebels have had them at a standstill there for the better part of a year, and the lives of a hundred thousand Bluecoats stand in the balance.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]But Colonel John Marlowe (John Wayne) and the men under his command could turn the tides. Not by marching head-o
