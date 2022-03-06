DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

The Phantom of the Opera (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie ario Argento's 1998 take on Gaston Leroux\'s The Phantom Of The Opera opens with a prologue in which an infant boy is lowered into a river somewhere in the bowels of France only to be saved from what would otherwise be certain death by scores of rats.\r

From here, we move ahead to 1877 where Christine DaaÃ© (Asia Argento) toils away as a lowly chorus girl at The Paris Opera House\'s most recent endeavor. Here, a mysterious phantom (Julian Sands) hears Christine\'s singing voice and becomes obsessed with her singing and her physical beauty. As his obsession grows, his uses his mental powers to set Christina up to replace the story of the show, Carlotta Altieri (Nadia Rinaldi). While all of this is occurring, various members of the troupe and different theater employees and hanger-on wind up dying through a series of unexpected accidents, the unlucky costume...