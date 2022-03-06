DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, June 2nd, 2022
Recommended
Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner"Everyone knows a good crossover has to have some epic threat that brings the heroes from two worlds together. And epic threats just aren't our thing.""Who said this was a good crossover, huh?"[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]Epic threat...epic threat... Wait! I've got it. How about Lex Luthor and his newly-formed Legion of Doom getting their grubby mitts on a Kryptonian amulet. That mystical and not-altogether-fashionable necklace is bedazzled with a bunch of regenera
Rent It
The Phantom of the Opera (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieario Argento's 1998 take on Gaston Leroux\'s The Phantom Of The Opera opens with a prologue in which an infant boy is lowered into a river somewhere in the bowels of France only to be saved from what would otherwise be certain death by scores of rats.\r\n\r\nFrom here, we move ahead to 1877 where Christine DaaÃ© (Asia Argento) toils away as a lowly chorus girl at The Paris Opera House\'s most recent endeavor. Here, a mysterious phantom (Julian Sands) hears Christine\'s singing voice and becomes obsessed with her singing and her physical beauty. As his obsession grows, his uses his mental powers to set Christina up to replace the story of the show, Carlotta Altieri (Nadia Rinaldi). While all of this is occurring, various members of the troupe and different theater employees and hanger-on wind up dying through a series of unexpected accidents, the unlucky costume...Read the entire review »
