DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 31st, 2022
Recommended
The Untouchables [4K UHD] (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I can add The Untouchables to the list of films that I'd seen when it first came out, and seen in the movie theater with my Dad. I'm not sure what interest I'd had in seeing it, but my Dad was a fan of a lot of people in the film and given its backdrop he was a sucker for films like that. So maybe seeing this and To Live and Die in L.A. when I was impressionable screwed me up more than whatever treatment Dad gave me, I don't know. David Mamet (Heist) adapted the book of the same name into a screenplay that Brian De Palma (Mission: Impossible) would direct. Set in 1930 Chicago, the focus is on Elliot Ness (Kevin Costner, Bull Durham), and his quest to arrest Al Capone (Robert De Niro...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Infinite
by Kurt DahlkeInfinite: I was all prepared to enjoy Antoine Fuqua's 2021 effort Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, a glossy, metaphysical action flick. But after about 20 minutes it became clear why this didn't get a theatrical release, and it wasn't just the pandemic. (Although that played a part; in the before times this would have spent a week or three in theaters before limping home.) No, what makes Infinite not much more than a decent Rent It option on a Friday night when you Just. Can\'t. is the fact that it actually takes itself seriously. After a voice-over set-up we're thrown into a pretty great high-speed car chase in Mexico with a dude cauterizing a leg wound with the cigarette lighter (fact check - cars don\'t have those anymore) before employing some intense offensive driving skills that include using controlled acceleration to launch bricks like from...Read the entire review »
