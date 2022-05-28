DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 27th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 27th, 2022
Recommended
Times Square (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Allan Moyle's 1980 film Times Square introduces us to Johnny LaGuardia (Tim Curry), a DJ who works the late night shift from a studio that overlooks Times Square, but keep in mind this is the gritty, grubby Times Square of 1980 and not the post-Guiliani Disney-fied Times Square of the modern era, where porno movie theaters have been replaced with chain restaurants. Johnny plays the hits, but not the kind of hits that the top 40 stations are playing, more like the hits that the record store geeks are geeking out to. He doesn't play the flavor of the month pop top 40 tracks, rather the stuff that has some staying power and that the effortlessly cool denizens of nearby neighborhoods like the Lower East Side might groove to.In a psychiatric hospital not too far from Johnny's digs lie rich kid Pamela Pearl (Trini Alvarado) and blue collar born street rate Nic...Read the entire review »
Wild Things (Limited Edition 4K)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I guess I either never understood or got behind the long-term sustaining fascination with Wild Things. It made a modest amount of money theatrically, spawned several straight to video sequels, most everyone involved seemed to be strangely entertained by the schlock involved, and when I saw it back in the day, I guess I didn't really get it? It was one thing to be sensationalist, and the film sure was that, but past being a garden variety soap opera running 110 minutes, I remain unsure what all the fuss was about. Stephen Peters wrote the film that John McNaughton (Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer) directed. Set in the fictitious Blue Bay, Florida, Sam Lombardo (Matt Dillon, Crash) is a popular figure at the local high school, a mix of passio...Read the entire review »
