DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 26th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Godfather Trilogy (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILMS:The impact and legacy of the The Godfather Trilogy cannot be overstated; these films are a permanent part of American culture and film history. Memorable quotes line the mouths of many, and the films - the first two at least - are synonymous with "best picture of all time" for film junkies and casual moviegoers alike. I cannot help but picture Marlon Brando, rising from the ashes of a near Hollywood blacklisting to the defining performance of his career as Mafia patriarch Don Vito Corleone, when I think about the trilogy. Adapted from the pages of Mario Puzo's crime saga by Director and Writer Francis Ford Coppola, the trilogy could have been an exploitative glorification of organized crime and violence but instead is a masterful rumination on family, ambition, and atonement. Not unlike the Friday the...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Mutant Blast (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:After a young man named Pedro (Pedro BarÃ£o Dias) overdoes it one night, he wakes up still a mess from the night before to find that the world is a mess and that government effort to create super soldiers has turned a whole lot of unwitting victims into zombies.Enter Maria (Maria Leite), a foxy and super tough resistance fighter who has freed one such test subject dubbed TS-347 (Joaquim Guerreiro) from the government's Complex 3. Whereas pretty much every other attempt to create a super soldier failed, TS-347 was the odd man out, and the experiments that were done to him really did create a being of superhuman strength and abilities. The military is more concerned with the zombie plague than Maria and TS-347, and they set into motion a plan to bomb the infected area but they do manage to send out TS-504 (also Joaquim Guerreiro), which is kind of a mix between T...Read the entire review »
