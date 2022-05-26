DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 25th, 2022
Highly Recommended
For a Few Dollars More (4K UHD) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The unexpected and unprecedented box office success of A Fistful Of Dollars catapulted Clint Eastwood to stardom and spurred into production, less than a year later, a sequel to capitalize on his new found fame. The result was a darker, funnier, and all around better film in the form of For A Few Dollars More, the second collaboration between Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood but this time with the undeniably fantastic screen presence of Lee Van Cleef (though Leone originally wanted Lee Marvin, and for good reason) to play off of as well.Monco (Eastwood) is a bounty hunter out to make a few quick bucks. He doesn't care about anyone else, he's completely self-serving and to be honest, a bit of a bastard. He rides into El Paso on a mission to bring in a bandit named El Indio (Gian Maria Volonte) so that he can take home the sizeable reward being offer...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Mary Shelleys Frankenstein (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:A friend and I recently discussed why I have lukewarm feelings about Kenneth Branagh's 1994 horror drama Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. The British actor and filmmaker has adapted numerous written works for the screen, including Much Ado About Nothing, Hamlet and Murder on the Orient Express, and Branagh tends to be slavishly loyal to the novels and plays he adapts. For a film adaptation to work, it has to use its source as inspiration to create cinematic magic. The best adaptations celebrate their sources while giving viewers a reason to see a visual depiction of the narrative. There are numerous examples of such adaptations, with
