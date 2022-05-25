DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 24th, 2022

Dark Night of the Scarecrow 2 (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Written and directed by J.D. Feigelson, 2022's Dark Night Of The Scarecrow 2 opens with a scene where an older man goes into his barn where he gets frustrated that the boombox won't stop playing. He hears someone and initially assumes it's a farmhand he owes some money to, but when that guy doesn't answer, the farmer grabs a scythe only to get killed by someone off camera when he gets scared and drops that very same scythe. An glass eyeball rolls under the door of the barn.From here, From there, the movie follows a woman named Chris Rhymer and her young son Jeremy who have had to move to the small town where the opening scene took place. It turns out her boss was a mobster and she testified against him, he wasn't too happy about that. Now she's in the Witness Protection problem and the town sheriff is the only one who knows her true story. Jeremy bonds ...Read the entire review »