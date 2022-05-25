DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 24th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Miller's Crossing (Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:While I still call Blood Simple, Fargo and True Grit my favorite films by brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, Miller's Crossing is nipping at their tails. This excellent noir features an A-list cast in Gabriel Byrne, Marcia Gay Harden, John Turturro, J.E. Freeman and Albert Finney, and feels like a tribute to both the classic Warner Brothers gangster films of the 1930s and noir fiction from writers like James Ellroy and Raymond Chandler. Set during Prohibition in the 1920s, Miller's Crossing sees Tom Reagan (Byrne) serving as the close confidant to Irish gangster Leo O'Bannon (Finney), who denies his rival, Italian mobster Johnny Caspar (Jon Polito), the right to...Read the entire review »
One-Armed Boxer [Special Edition] (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Written by, directed by and starring the late, great Jimmy Wang Yu, 1972's One-Armed Boxer (also known as The Chinese Professionals) tells the story of Yu Tian Long (played, of course, by Wang). He's the best of the best to come from the Zhengde Martial Arts school, led by Han Tui (Chi Ma), and is, for all intents and purposes, a man of honor. The members of The Hook Gang, however, are anything but. More of an international criminal gang made up of members skilled in different fighting styles then an actual martial arts school, they control a lot of the vice that runs through town. When Yu Tian Long gets into a squabble with Ma Tian Bao (Chun Lei) , a Hook Gang member, the bad guys don't just target Yu Tian Long but his school as well.As the rivalry between Yu Tian Long's school and The Hook Gang intensifies, Yu Tian Long's school are challenged a...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Dark Night of the Scarecrow 2 (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Written and directed by J.D. Feigelson, 2022's Dark Night Of The Scarecrow 2 opens with a scene where an older man goes into his barn where he gets frustrated that the boombox won't stop playing. He hears someone and initially assumes it's a farmhand he owes some money to, but when that guy doesn't answer, the farmer grabs a scythe only to get killed by someone off camera when he gets scared and drops that very same scythe. An glass eyeball rolls under the door of the barn.From here, From there, the movie follows a woman named Chris Rhymer and her young son Jeremy who have had to move to the small town where the opening scene took place. It turns out her boss was a mobster and she testified against him, he wasn't too happy about that. Now she's in the Witness Protection problem and the town sheriff is the only one who knows her true story. Jeremy bonds ...Read the entire review »
