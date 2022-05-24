DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 23rd, 2022
Highly Recommended
Eastern Promises (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Two years after first collaborating in A History of Violence, Director David Cronenberg and Viggo Mortensen reteam for this gritty, slow-burn drama about second-generation Russian immigrants and organized crime. Before diving into these collaborations, Cronenberg was best known for body-horror films like Scanners and The Fly; films that explore themes of body transformation, the manifestation of trauma, and the intersection of technology and our personal lives. While no one is accusing Cronenberg of being a director for the masses, his films certainly are always thought provoking and occasionally grotesquely beautiful. Eastern Promises is more subtle than earlier ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Mr. Klein (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Joseph Losey's Mr. Klein, from 1976, is a unique World War II film that focuses on those involved in a different aspect of the war.Set in the Paris of 1942, Robert Klein (Alain Delon) is an art dealer who doesn't really have a problem with the way that the Germans, currently occupying France, are running things. He is not affected by their politics, and chooses not to care. In fact, things are going well for Klein. He seems to have it all: a slick apartment, a beautiful mistress and a well established art dealing business.When the French government decides to turn on its Jewish population, many of the Jewish citizens quickly find themselves strapped for cash and needing to get out of the country. This puts Klein in the unique situation of being able to purchase their artwork at cut throat prices, knowing that they'll take whatever he offers them,...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Moonfall (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:I love a good disaster movie. Deep Impact. Twister. Dante's Peak. I try to find the biggest screen, loudest sound bar and coldest beer in sight before sitting back and letting the action roll. Roland Emmerich has become a purveyor of disaster epics, starting with Independence Day, moving to The Day After Tomorrow, and destroying much of earth in 2012. His movies do not always land perfectly but, with the exception of 10,000 ...Read the entire review »
