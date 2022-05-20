DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 19th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 19th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (Paramount Presents) (Blu-ray)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
by Adam TynerQuick note: This review includes Ultra HD screenshots, but generating SDR images from an HDR source is inherently problematic. Take the UHD screenshots – especially when it comes to brightness – with more than a couple grains of salt.Nothing's too good for The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Highly Recommended
Love Jones: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The 1997 romance Love Jones occupies a unique cultural space, especially for African-American viewers. Far from a box office success upon release, it nonetheless has lived on as a perennial classic, with an accompanying soundtrack album that is as beloved as the film. At the time it hit theaters, Love Jones stood out as a '90s Black film that wasn't about crime or violence, and didn't prominently feature somebody tragically dying. (Hell, even the '90s stoner classic Friday has a bizarre amount of dramatic violence for a mostly breezy comedy.) A portrait of middle-class bohemia on the south side of Chicago, Love Jones has a shaggy hang-out vibe that is enticing eno...Read the entire review »
Rent It
A Dangerous Man (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Not surprisingly, in this 2009 straight to video Steven Segal epic, the man plays a former special forces operative. His name is Shane Daniels and at the beginning of the movie we see how he was sent to jail for a crime he didn't commit. You see, some thugs were hassling his wife and he was going to mess them up but good but he didn't, someone else did. We never learn who but it doesn't matter, Shane goes to jail for six years. He's cleared when some DNA evidence is admitted and the man lets him free, but in the interim, the foxy wife who gave him lap dances and let him play with her perky boobs leaves him to move on with her life.Understandably upset about the loss of the B-cups, Shane takes to wandering around Seattle. He stops in at a liquor store and some toughs try to rob him. He warns them to back off by uttering the classic line âused to, like, you know, ...Read the entire review »
