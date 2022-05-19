DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

A Fistful of Dollars (4KUHD) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:The lead role in Sergio Leone's A Fistful Of Dollars was originally offered to Henry Fonda and then to Charles Bronson but would eventually wind up making Clint Eastwood a household name. A lose remake of Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo (Kurosawa and company successfully sued the filmmakers for copyright infringement), the international success of the film would kick start the Spaghetti Western phenomena into high gear and result in dozens, if not hundreds, of imitators over the next decade and a half.In the film, Eastwood plays Joe (better known as 'The Man With No Name' though never actually referred to by that handle). He's a rough and tumble cowboy who rides into the small desert town of San Miguel, close to the border of Mexico. After making short work of four tough talking gunmen, he wanders into the saloon where he makes Silvanito (Jose Calvo of G...Read the entire review »