DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 18th, 2022

   
Old 05-19-22, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,889
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 18th, 2022
Highly Recommended
A Fistful of Dollars (4KUHD) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:The lead role in Sergio Leone's A Fistful Of Dollars was originally offered to Henry Fonda and then to Charles Bronson but would eventually wind up making Clint Eastwood a household name. A lose remake of Akira Kurosawa's Yojimbo (Kurosawa and company successfully sued the filmmakers for copyright infringement), the international success of the film would kick start the Spaghetti Western phenomena into high gear and result in dozens, if not hundreds, of imitators over the next decade and a half.In the film, Eastwood plays Joe (better known as 'The Man With No Name' though never actually referred to by that handle). He's a rough and tumble cowboy who rides into the small desert town of San Miguel, close to the border of Mexico. After making short work of four tough talking gunmen, he wanders into the saloon where he makes Silvanito (Jose Calvo of G...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.