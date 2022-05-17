DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 16th, 2022

Fast Charlie ... the Moonbeam Rider (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Fast Charlie ... The Moonbeam Rider: Fast Charlie ... The Moonbeam Rider is a late 1970s knockabout racing comedy starring David Carradine, (of Television's Kung Fu fame) and Brenda Vaccaro from Airport '77 and steady TV work from 1961 until 2021 and counting, which by my math is a 60 year career and pretty darn impressive! The movie itself is much less impressive than Vaccaro's career, with a curious title and small stakes, but it's certainly entertaining and agreeable enough - you might just learn a life-lesson or two. If you caught this as a kid you may have nostalgic memories and want to revisit it, or if you love vintage motorcycles, Carradine, or Vaccaro. Fast Charlie takes place just after the first World War, which as we know was a hugely popular subject during the late '70s. I'm joking about that, but I suppose heavy-duty nostalgia was still a thing dur...Read the entire review »