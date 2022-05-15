DVD Talk reviews for Saturday, May 14th, 2022

Girls Nite Out (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner It's time for another late-night scavenger hunt at Dewitt University! Only this year, someone else – something else – is hunting for more than just pun-ny clues.[click on the thumbnail to enlarge]And as far as a plot summary goes, there's not a whole lot more to say than that. Some unseen nutjob has swiped Dewitt's mascot costume, outfitted that bear suit with a proper set of claws, and is hacking and slashing his way through a parade of drunken, unfaithful co-eds.Y'know, it's a story that kinda/sorta reminds