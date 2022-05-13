DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 12th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,883
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 12th, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Living Dead At Manchester Morgue (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeThe Living Dead At Manchester Morgue: For whatever reason, The Living Dead At Manchester Morgue (also known as Let Sleeping Corpses Lie and Don't Open The Window) never seemed like a 'real' zombie movie to me. Though it has all the requisite elements of a modern zombie film - dead people coming back to life and instances of extreme gore - it simply stands apart. Now, with this reissue of a pretty recent release, (the same as the Limited Edition release from 2020, minus the steelbook packaging, collector's booklet, slipcover, and soundtrack CD) I have a chance to reassess it. And you know what? It STILL doesn't feel like a 'real' zombie movie, but what it is, is a pretty great movie with zombies, instances of extreme gore, likable characters and a plot that is engaging throughout. That's a hell of a lot more than can be said about many modern zombie movies. Living De...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Constantine - The House of Mystery (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Constantine The House Of Mystery is a collection of four animated shorts featuring characters from throughout the DC Universe, some better known than others, with each of the four shorts prefaced by a pretty fun trip through an old school comic store where the covers of certain books hint at what's to come.The titular feature starts things off, a twenty-six minute piece that picks up where Justice League Dark: Apokolips War left off. Because of what he's done, John Constantine (voiced by Matt Ryan from the Constantine TV series) finds himself banished to The House Of Mystery with no idea how or why he's wound up there. He soon meets up with some friends like Jason Blood and his lover Zatanna, and discovers that she and he have popped out two kids... who quickly turn into demons and attack him. Constantine resurrects, meets Zatanna in the be...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off