DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,882
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022
Recommended
Scream (2022) (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Reboots are tough. So are delayed sequels. It is also difficult to recapture the 1990s magic of a film like Scream, whose director Wes Craven and talented cast created something of a phenomenon; a film that is scary, funny and wholly entertaining. There is also the "meta" aspect of Scream and its countless imitators. Not every movie does a good job using self-referential humor and wink-wink dialogue. Craven and writer Kevin Williamson found the right balance for this amid some violent kills and teenage angst. More than a decade after Scream 4, which holds up pretty well, the franchise is resurrected by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gil...Read the entire review »
Megadeth: A Night In Buenos Aires (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Shot in Argentina at Obras Stadium on October 9th, 2005, Megadeth: A Night In Buenos Aires captures a full ninety-five minute set from the long running California-based thrash legends fronted for the better part of four decades by guitarist/vocalist Dave Mustaine. Joined, at this point in the band's history, by Glen Drover on lead guitar, James McDonough on bass and Shawn Drover behind the drum kit, Mustaine and company are in fine form here.Before the show starts we get to see the band interacting with fans and getting ready for the concert, offering thoughts about how great the fans are and how much they appreciate them. We also see them prep for their flight and get mobbed on the taxi ride to their hotel. At one point the band goes outside with some acoustic guitars and plays for the fans to let them sing along.After two minutes of that, h...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off