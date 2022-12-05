DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 11th, 2022

Megadeth: A Night In Buenos Aires (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Shot in Argentina at Obras Stadium on October 9th, 2005, Megadeth: A Night In Buenos Aires captures a full ninety-five minute set from the long running California-based thrash legends fronted for the better part of four decades by guitarist/vocalist Dave Mustaine. Joined, at this point in the band's history, by Glen Drover on lead guitar, James McDonough on bass and Shawn Drover behind the drum kit, Mustaine and company are in fine form here.Before the show starts we get to see the band interacting with fans and getting ready for the concert, offering thoughts about how great the fans are and how much they appreciate them. We also see them prep for their flight and get mobbed on the taxi ride to their hotel. At one point the band goes outside with some acoustic guitars and plays for the fans to let them sing along.After two minutes of that, h...Read the entire review »