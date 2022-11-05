DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 10th, 2022

Man's Favorite Sport? (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV I don't have that much to report about Howard Hawks' late-career comedy Man's Favorite Sport? (1964). In this case, the consensus is correct: Hawks's reworking of 1930s screwball comedy classics, of which he was a major contributor, is pleasant enough with some big laughs here and there, but over it's one of his lesser comedies, though better than some others (e.g., 1952's Monkey Business). Rock Hudson and Paula Prentiss ably fill the screwbally shoes of past genre stars, though Rock's part all too clearly was written for Cary Grant (who opted to make Charade instead, a wise decision) and the picture is overlong at 120 minutes. (Hawks's preferred cut was even longer, about 135 minutes; it doesn't appear to survive.) Still, it's not a bad way to spend two hours. I'd seen nearly all of Hawks's sound films and most of Hudson's starring films, but somehow I had missed this on...Read the entire review »