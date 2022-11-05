DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 10th, 2022

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 10th, 2022

   
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 10th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Man's Favorite Sport? (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
I don't have that much to report about Howard Hawks' late-career comedy Man's Favorite Sport? (1964). In this case, the consensus is correct: Hawks's reworking of 1930s screwball comedy classics, of which he was a major contributor, is pleasant enough with some big laughs here and there, but over it's one of his lesser comedies, though better than some others (e.g., 1952's Monkey Business). Rock Hudson and Paula Prentiss ably fill the screwbally shoes of past genre stars, though Rock's part all too clearly was written for Cary Grant (who opted to make Charade instead, a wise decision) and the picture is overlong at 120 minutes. (Hawks's preferred cut was even longer, about 135 minutes; it doesn't appear to survive.) Still, it's not a bad way to spend two hours. I'd seen nearly all of Hawks's sound films and most of Hudson's starring films, but somehow I had missed this on...Read the entire review »

 

Skip It
Bryan Loves You (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
Bryan Loves You: I want to be very careful here. Lots of people poured their energy and good intentions into Bryan Loves You, including Tony Todd, George Wendt, Lloyd Kaufman, Brinke Stevens and Tiffany-freaking-Sheppis for crying out loud! But this is a hard movie to love. The purportedly true found-footage tale of an eerie cult that's taken over a small town in 1993 Arizona never sports an ounce of plausibility, lacks any tension, and lacks any performances that rise to the level of believable, and this mostly includes those marquee names. In a word, the movie is boring, and despite this extras-packed Blu-ray re-release, is a waste of your time. Seth Landau is Jonathan, a therapist who becomes interested in rumors of an Arizona town overtaken by members of a cult devoted to the worship of the title mythical character. (Landau is also the writer and director of the movie, and domi...Read the entire review »
