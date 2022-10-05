DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 9th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,880
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 9th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
C'mon C'mon (Blu-ray)
by Oktay Ege KozakThe Movie:The elevator pitch for C'mon C'mon, writer Mike Mills' beautifully and refreshingly humanist exploration of life through a child's mind, sounds like a cringe-worthy piece of saccharine Oscar-bait: A childless and independent-minded journalist is (Joaquin Phoenix) saddled with his precautious nine-year-old nephew (Woody Norman) while touring the country for work.At first, the awkward man-child struggles to relate to his nephew, even though his work involves interviewing children his age about their views on life. Eventually, the uncle connects to his inner-child, while the nephew learns the meaning of responsibility. Cue five Oscar nominations and zero wins for the feel-good movie of 1992.Yet Mills, like a cinematic magician of the highest prowess and stamina, avoids every single temptation for this premise to go horribly wrong, all the while creating the mo...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Rocco Schiavone-Ice Cold Murders-Season 1 (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by none other than Michel Soavi, the man who gave us The Church and Cemetery Man and Luca Brignone, and based on the series of novels by Antonio Manzini, the first season of Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders introduces us to the titular detective played by Marco Giallini. When the first season begins, Schiavone is working in Rome as a Deputy Police Chief Rocco Schiavone but soon finds himself not only demoted, but shipped off to Aosta, a small town in the mountains and about as far away from Rome, culturally speaking, as you can get. It's a quaint little place with lots of skiing, and pretty much the complete opposite of what Schiavone is used to.Initially, Schiavone isn't happy with his new digs but has only his own past to blame for it. He's a surly, crotchety man in his early fifties who chain smokes, weed and tobacco, and drink...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off