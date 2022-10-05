DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 9th, 2022

Rocco Schiavone-Ice Cold Murders-Season 1 (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by none other than Michel Soavi, the man who gave us The Church and Cemetery Man and Luca Brignone, and based on the series of novels by Antonio Manzini, the first season of Rocco Schiavone: Ice Cold Murders introduces us to the titular detective played by Marco Giallini. When the first season begins, Schiavone is working in Rome as a Deputy Police Chief Rocco Schiavone but soon finds himself not only demoted, but shipped off to Aosta, a small town in the mountains and about as far away from Rome, culturally speaking, as you can get. It's a quaint little place with lots of skiing, and pretty much the complete opposite of what Schiavone is used to.Initially, Schiavone isn't happy with his new digs but has only his own past to blame for it. He's a surly, crotchety man in his early fifties who chain smokes, weed and tobacco, and drink...Read the entire review »