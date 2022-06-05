DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 5th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Love and Saucers (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: David Huggins says that he has had over one hundred alien encounters in his life. He lost his virginity to a beautiful female alien, fathered dozens of alien-human children, and continues to be visited by aliens in his seventies. The 2017 documentary Love and Saucers lets Huggins tell his story in his own words, offering ammunition for skeptics without undermining what Huggins says.Huggins has created over one hundred paintings about his various encounters with the aliens and, along with his verbal recollections, these images help form the backbone of Love and Saucers. There's something raw about the work, which is often highly sexualized and sometimes resembles the covers of classic sci-fi paperbacks. That rawness speaks to the ...Read the entire review »
Beauty Day (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Way back in the 90's, Ralph Zavadil was a no-budget daredevil, cranking out goofy homemade TV shows for his local community cable station in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, under the name Cap'n Video. Clips of Zavadil's show suggest a silly and gross precursor to Jackass -- but without the high production values. The 2011 documentary Beauty Day, from director Jay Cheel (Shudder's Cursed Films), covers Cap'n Video's rise to cult stardom and his unceremonious fall.Actually, in a way, it is an unceremonious fall that helps feed that cult stardom. The film opens with a clip of Zavadil attempting to remove a plastic pool cover with excessive flair. He climbs a ladder b...Read the entire review »
