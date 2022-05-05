DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 4th, 2022
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 4th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Ordinary People - Limited Edtion (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI saw actor-turned-director Robert Redford's film of Ordinary People (1980) several times in the 1980s but not since, and was pleased to find it just as powerful and superbly acted as it struck me then. Adapted from Judith Guest's 1976 novel, the movie is a family drama grappling with subject matter very difficult to pull off cinematically: deeply repressed feelings of anger and guilt, mental illness with no easy fixes, conflicting desires to face and bury fundamental family problems. The film is not perfect, as it's a little pat here and there, and its depiction of psychotherapy is clinically realistic but also idealized. But it was a startlingly good directorial debut for Redford, who never topped it, and it fully deserved the box-office success and critical acclaim it received.
Highly Recommended
Edgar G. Ulmer Sci-Fi Collection (The Man from Planet X / Beyond the Time Barrier / The Amazing Transparent Man) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVKino's Edgar G. Ulmer Sci-Fi Collection is a welcome three-movie set for fans of that genre. The Man from Planet X (1951) had been released to Blu-ray before, but The Amazing Transparent Man and Beyond the Time Barrier (both 1960) are new to Blu-ray; I don't recall ever seeing a video version of Time Barrier that didn't look terrible, so this is good news for sci-fi fans. The self-described "Capra of PRC," Ulmer had a reputation for making good movies on absurdly low budgets, many for Producers Releasing Corporation (PRC). In the years between his last movie in 1964 and death in 1972, his work was rediscovered and reappraised by influential critics like director Peter Bogdanovich, though praise for Ulmer is usually overstated. He did bring masterly direction to a handful of titles, notably the film noir classic Detour (1945), Bluebeard (1944), ...Read the entire review »
