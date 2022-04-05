DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022
Highly Recommended
Red Rocket (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Director Sean Baker (The Florida Project, Tangerine) returns with another character-driven, '70s-styled drama taking viewers on a trip through the lifestyles of the poor and struggling. His new film Red Rocket is spiked with plenty of humor -- mostly pretty dark and ironic -- and his lead Simon Rex seems game to play up his party-boy-doofus comic persona while adding layers of disturbing psychology to his shtick.Rex's character, Mikey, is a middle-aged porn star who returns to his tiny Texas hometown, flat broke and covered in bruises. He sweet-talks his way back into the home of his estranged wife Lexi (Bree Elrod) and her mother Lil (Brenda Deiss), supposedly until he can make a new start. Mikey does actually attempt t...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Jackass Forever (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I'm the same general age as Johnny Knoxville and remember Jackass from its modest beginnings on MTV to its numerous movie versions, and I get the understanding of making these movies; they don't cost much to make and then generate a bunch of money several times over budget. . They're also funny to a degree, which we'll get into in a second. I also get the need for Knoxville, Chris Pontius and friends to know that the bumps they take require longer and longer to recover from, so Jackass Forever attempts to bridge those two gaps. Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze direct the film, put the cameramen in position for the stunts and in T...Read the entire review »
