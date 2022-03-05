DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 2nd, 2022

The Great Moment (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Writer-producer-director Preston Sturges (1898-1959) was one of the all-time great artists of American film comedy. He began writing for movies in 1930 but his career as a director was short-lived: he directed just 12 movies and, with one exception, all his best films were released during a five-year period, 1940-44. Most critics regard The Lady Eve and Sullivan's Travels (both 1941) as his masterpieces, though I'd argue that The Miracle of Morgan's Creek (1944) is his best work, and Unfaithfully Yours (1948) and The Palm Beach Story (1942) are right up there, too. His approach to film comedy was uniquely his, and no one, not even the great Billy Wilder and his various writing partners, wrote funnier dialogue. During the first half of the 1940s, Sturges was under contract at Paramount, and constantly battled both that's studio's front office and keepers of t...Read the entire review »