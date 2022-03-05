DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 2nd, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 2nd, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Great Moment (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVWriter-producer-director Preston Sturges (1898-1959) was one of the all-time great artists of American film comedy. He began writing for movies in 1930 but his career as a director was short-lived: he directed just 12 movies and, with one exception, all his best films were released during a five-year period, 1940-44. Most critics regard The Lady Eve and Sullivan's Travels (both 1941) as his masterpieces, though I'd argue that The Miracle of Morgan's Creek (1944) is his best work, and Unfaithfully Yours (1948) and The Palm Beach Story (1942) are right up there, too. His approach to film comedy was uniquely his, and no one, not even the great Billy Wilder and his various writing partners, wrote funnier dialogue. During the first half of the 1940s, Sturges was under contract at Paramount, and constantly battled both that's studio's front office and keepers of t...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Premutos: The Fallen Angel (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirector Olaf Ittenbach's splatter classic begins in modern day Germany, where a man named Mathias starts having flashbacks that he is the son of the first fallen angel, Premutos. When, on his father's birthday, he discovers an ancient book and an unusual yellow potion, he mutates into a monster bent on resurrecting Premutos and his army of zombies, and literally, all hell breaks looseâ¦ conveniently enough at a dinner party that his parents are having!The story in this film is basic, and that's all that it needs to be. Everything in this movie takes second stage to the gore, which is handed out by the bucketful. Premutos easily rivals Peter Jackson's Braindead in the gore department and the last half hour of the movie really kicks into overdrive with its relentless display of every kind of carnage imaginable. Heads are chopped off, limbs are sev...Read the entire review »
