DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 27th, 2022

Screams of a Winter Night (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by James Wilson and released in 1979, Screams Of A Winter Night is an anthology film that starts with a group of friends heading up into the woods to hang out at an old cabin a man named John (Matt Borel). Everyone has piled into his van and despite an ominous warning from a young gas station attendant (William Ragsdale of Fright Night) they encounter along the way, they make it to the old cabin without any issues. A prelude that plays over the opening credits, however, alerts us to the fact that they're in for a less than idyllic experience. As they settle in and start cleaning the place up, they start to squabble a bit and being to tell scary stories to pass the time (though it takes almost a half hour to get to this point). In the first story, a couple heads out to park for a bit and fool around out in the woods only to be terrorized b...Read the entire review »