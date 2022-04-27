DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

   
Old 04-27-22, 03:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,867
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 26th, 2022
Recommended
Dr. Phibes Double Feature [The Abominable Dr. Phibes/Dr. Phibes Rises Again] (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:Kino reissues the two Vincent Price starring classics, The Abominable Doctor Phibes and its sequel, Doctor Phibes Rises Again, on Blu-ray with some nice extra features accompanying the second film for the first time.The Abominable Doctor Phibes (1971)irector Robert Fuest's 1971 film The Abominable Doctor Phibes stands as one of Price's finest moments, a wonderfully bizarre horror picture with loads of great visual style and a twisted sense of humor. The movie, which is set in the 1930s, follows the titular Doctor Anton Phibes (Price), a former vaudeville performer who has since retired and seems to spend his spare time wailing away on the massive organ that is the centerpiece of his home.Phibes has a checkered past, and most believe him to be dead from a car crash. Before that crash, he lost his wife, Victoria...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.