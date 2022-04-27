DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 26th, 2022

Dr. Phibes Double Feature [The Abominable Dr. Phibes/Dr. Phibes Rises Again] (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Kino reissues the two Vincent Price starring classics, The Abominable Doctor Phibes and its sequel, Doctor Phibes Rises Again, on Blu-ray with some nice extra features accompanying the second film for the first time.The Abominable Doctor Phibes (1971) irector Robert Fuest's 1971 film The Abominable Doctor Phibes stands as one of Price's finest moments, a wonderfully bizarre horror picture with loads of great visual style and a twisted sense of humor. The movie, which is set in the 1930s, follows the titular Doctor Anton Phibes (Price), a former vaudeville performer who has since retired and seems to spend his spare time wailing away on the massive organ that is the centerpiece of his home.Phibes has a checkered past, and most believe him to be dead from a car crash. Before that crash, he lost his wife, Victoria...Read the entire review »