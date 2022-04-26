DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 25th, 2022

Rogue Cops and Racketeers: Two Crime Thrillers The Big Racket & The Heroin Busters (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movies:Arrow Video's Rogue Cops And Racketeers Blu-ray collection brings together two vintage cop thrillers directed by the inimitable Enzo G. Casetellari.The Big Racket:On of a few notable high octane crime films directed by Enzo G. Castellari (The Cold Eyes Of Fear, The New Barbarians), and starring the always reliable Fabio Testi (Contraband, Revolver), Il Grande Racket, or The Big Racket as it's known stateside, is a superior example of the 70s Italian crime film.Fabio Testi plays a rough and tumble police officer named Nico Palmieri, who gets involved in trying to break up a protection racket being run by some hoods in a small Italian town. They've been going around extorting insane amounts of money from the local businessmen using the all too real threat of sadistic violence against them should the...Read the entire review »