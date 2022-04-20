DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 19th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 19th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Sibyl (2019) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Virginie Efira, who recently made an international splash as the possibly visionary/definitely horny central nun in Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta, plays the title character in Justine Triet's 2019 film Sibyl. Both roles show Efira's willingness to throw herself into a character's murky morality, for the sake of drama and comedy. Sibyl is arguably a more straightforward drama than Benedetta, but nonetheless director Triet spikes the film with moments of tart and cringe-y humor.The film begins with writer-turned-therapist Sibyl's return to writing after ten years. She cuts most of her clients loose, but then discovers she has nothing to say as a writer. When a distraught young woman calls her for help, Sibyl initiall...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc. (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Rife with nudity yet devoid of much actual sex, 1971's Dagmar's Hot Pants Inc., directed by Vernon P. Becker, was an American/European co-production that was originally slapped with an X-rating by the MPAA upon its original, domestic theatrical release (it was later acquired by MGM and now carries an R-rating). By modern standards, it seems fairly tame as you'll see more graphic sex on cable TV these days, but the movie remains an amusing sexploitation comedy and is, in its own goofy way, kind of charming.Set in the Danish capital city of Copenhagen, the picture introduces us to a shapely young woman named Dagmar (Diana Kjaer of Fanny Hill and Do You Believe In Swedish Sin?) who makes a very nice living for herself as a prostitute but who decides that it is time to leave the sex industry for good. While she sets out to sell her apartment s...Read the entire review »
