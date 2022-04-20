DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 19th, 2022

Dagmar's Hot Pants, Inc. (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Rife with nudity yet devoid of much actual sex, 1971's Dagmar's Hot Pants Inc., directed by Vernon P. Becker, was an American/European co-production that was originally slapped with an X-rating by the MPAA upon its original, domestic theatrical release (it was later acquired by MGM and now carries an R-rating). By modern standards, it seems fairly tame as you'll see more graphic sex on cable TV these days, but the movie remains an amusing sexploitation comedy and is, in its own goofy way, kind of charming.Set in the Danish capital city of Copenhagen, the picture introduces us to a shapely young woman named Dagmar (Diana Kjaer of Fanny Hill and Do You Believe In Swedish Sin?) who makes a very nice living for herself as a prostitute but who decides that it is time to leave the sex industry for good. While she sets out to sell her apartment s...