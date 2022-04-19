DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 18th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 18th, 2022

   
Old 04-19-22, 03:01 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,859
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 18th, 2022
Recommended
Dirty O'Neil (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movieirty O'Neil, directed by Leon Capetanos and Lewis Teague in 1974, tells the story of Jimmy O'Neil (Morgan Paull), a young cop who works in the small California town of Newhall. It's a quaint, sleepy little town without much in the way of crime, leaving Jimmy without a whole lot of work to do. As such, he kills time by picking the different ladies that happen to come across his path. Jimmy isn't above using his status as a cop to coerce women into sleeping with him, and it doesn't matter to him if his sexual conquests are married or not, as at one point he sleeps with his boss' wife.Jimmy's partner is Lassiter (Art Metrano), and he's a bit older than Jimmy. Lassiter wants to get out of Newhall, he's bored and looking to move to a city where he might actually have something to do with his career. Things change for the two cops when a trio of dangerous crimin...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.