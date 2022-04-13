DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 12th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 12th, 2022
Highly Recommended
The Devil Strikes at Night (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVI snapped up The Devil Strikes at Night (1957) from our screener pile expecting this manhunt for a serial killer would be something like an earlier, more serious Edgar Wallace movie, less campy than those West German productions that soon followed. The first surprise was that The Devil Strikes at Night was not set in contemporary West Germany, but rather Nazi Germany in 1944. The setting added unexpected interest, as the movie's depiction of everyday life in late-wartime Hamburg and Berlin is very different from what one usually sees in movies set in that time and place. What I was really unprepared for was that, about two-thirds into the picture, the focus shifts away from the search for the murderer and instead becomes a very intelligent, even unique political thriller. Dresden-born director Robert Siodmak (1900-1972) began his career in Germany, then flourished in Fren...Read the entire review »
Zoot Suit (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The promo stills accompanying this review do not reflect the Blu-ray's picture quality.The 1981 film Zoot Suit spins a stylized, music-infused take on the Sleepy Lagoon murder and the miscarriage of justice that ensued in its wake. It was 1942 Los Angeles -- the same racistly paranoid era in which Japanese-Americans were being interned in camps -- and the rise in the visibility of young Mexican-American pachucos out on the town in flashy zoot suits was making the white mainstream squirm. The details of the night in question are still unclear, but it is known that different factions clashed during a party near the Sleepy Lagoon reservoir, leaving one man dead. The authorities responded by rounding up hundreds ...Read the entire review »
