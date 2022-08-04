DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 7th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, April 7th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Written on the Wind (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVDouglas Sirk's great Southern Gothic melodrama Written on the Wind (1956) is one of the most over-analyzed movies in all of cinema. As with Sirk's other â50s melodramas, Magnificent Obsession, All That Heaven Allows, etc., critics and audiences feel obliged to justify its lasting appeal and critical success. Modern writers and audiences often seem mildly embarrassed that the movie's magic works so well, damning Sirk's films with faint praise, qualifying with terms like "high camp" and "glorious kitsch." A related approach is viewing these 1950s movies through a 21st century prism, sometimes reading far more subversiveness than is actually there, or retrospectively finding irony in Rock Hudson's manly and very heterosexual heroes. For gay audiences especially, the Sirk-Hudson films are howlers on the order of John Waters's wild satires. Better, I think, is to put movies ...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by the great Lau Kar-leung and released by the legendary Shaw Brothers in 1984, The 8 Diagram Pole Fighter opens with a dramatic scene where the eight Yang brothers and their father square off against an opposing horde only to be ambushed by General Pan Mei (Lin Ke-Ming). Only two brothers survive. The sixth brother (Alexander Fu Sheng), who has gone completely insane, and the fifth brother (Gordon Liu), who has gone into hiding what he assumed to be the abandoned home of a hermit. When the hermit discovers him, they fight, but not for long as Pan Mei's crew has come looking for him. The eight brother escapes through a back entrance and winds up taking solace at a nearby monastery. Initially the monks do not want to let him join them, they sense he has anger and violence in his heart. Of course, eventually he convinces them that he's got the rig...Read the entire review »
