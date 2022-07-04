DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 6th, 2022

2LDK (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:Shot over a scant eight days, 2LDK was born when directors Yukihiko Tsutsumi and RyÃ»hei Kitamura finished their work on the 2002 anthology movie Jam Films so quickly that producer Shin-ya Kawai asked each filmmaker to create separate films each using only two actors and one setting over a week-long period. Kitamura delivered 2003's Aragami and Tsutsumi's film was 2003's 2LDK.Briskly paced at only sixty-nine minutes in length, the film's unusual name comes from the apartment number of the humble abode inhabited by two Tokyo roommates, Lana (Maho Nonami) and Kimi (Eiko Koike), though it's also a way that apartments can be described in Japan (two bedrooms = 2L, one dining room = D and one kitchen = K!). Kimi comes from a small town and is on the meek and mild side, while Tokyo native Lana is the bolder and brasher of the two lovely young ladi...Read the entire review »