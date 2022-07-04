DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 6th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 6th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Boat People: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Ann Hui's 1982 film Boat People is considered one of the essential films of the 1980s Hong Kong New Wave. Like the contemporaneous El Norte, Boat People is a refugee story -- albeit one that shows why people flee rather than how.George Lam stars as a Japanese photojournalist, Akutagawa, who has been invited by government officials to show the world how Vietnam has improved since the Communist takeover. Although he is initially impressed by the smiling, well-behaved orphan children he is shown in a New Economic Zone, Akutagawa gets the sinking feeling that he is being sold a lie.Thanks to a sympathetic official, Akutagawa is allowed to do so...Read the entire review »
Recommended
2LDK (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:Shot over a scant eight days, 2LDK was born when directors Yukihiko Tsutsumi and RyÃ»hei Kitamura finished their work on the 2002 anthology movie Jam Films so quickly that producer Shin-ya Kawai asked each filmmaker to create separate films each using only two actors and one setting over a week-long period. Kitamura delivered 2003's Aragami and Tsutsumi's film was 2003's 2LDK.Briskly paced at only sixty-nine minutes in length, the film's unusual name comes from the apartment number of the humble abode inhabited by two Tokyo roommates, Lana (Maho Nonami) and Kimi (Eiko Koike), though it's also a way that apartments can be described in Japan (two bedrooms = 2L, one dining room = D and one kitchen = K!). Kimi comes from a small town and is on the meek and mild side, while Tokyo native Lana is the bolder and brasher of the two lovely young ladi...Read the entire review »
