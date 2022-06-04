DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 5th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Flight of the Phoenix: The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVPegged a "survival drama" over at Wikipedia, Robert Aldrich's The Flight of the Phoenix (1965) is a nearly perfect film of its type, with almost none of the directorial sloppiness that seems to plague even many of Aldrich's best films. (Even the music of Aldrich favorite Frank DeVol, whose film scores are usually inferior and distracting, is better than usual.) Following a diverse of group of air crash survivors stranded with limited water in the Libyan Sahara, the story is built around a clever idea and a downright ingenious plot twist. Other than top-billed James Stewart, the international ensemble (and almost-but-not-quite all-male) cast consists primarily of character actors that only occasionally played leads.A long, pre-credits scene establishes that a...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
The Ernie Game (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The Ernie Game is a neglected gem of late-'60s Canadian cinema, and the new Blu-ray shingle Canadian International Pictures has made it their debut offering. The disc also includes a generous collection of director Don Owen's short films and documentaries.The Ernie Game is an unusual character study, a tragicomedy whose settings in cramped, white-walled apartments and on the streets of Montreal suggest the influence of the French New Wave and early New York indies.Alexis Kanner plays Ernie Turner, a would-be writer recently discharged from a mental hospital. He's on the make for someone to love -- or just something to do. He ends up bouncing back and forth between single mom Donna (Judith Gault) and his ex, Gail (Jackie Bu...Read the entire review »
