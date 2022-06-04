DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 5th, 2022

The Flight of the Phoenix: The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Pegged a "survival drama" over at Wikipedia, Robert Aldrich's The Flight of the Phoenix (1965) is a nearly perfect film of its type, with almost none of the directorial sloppiness that seems to plague even many of Aldrich's best films. (Even the music of Aldrich favorite Frank DeVol, whose film scores are usually inferior and distracting, is better than usual.) Following a diverse of group of air crash survivors stranded with limited water in the Libyan Sahara, the story is built around a clever idea and a downright ingenious plot twist. Other than top-billed James Stewart, the international ensemble (and almost-but-not-quite all-male) cast consists primarily of character actors that only occasionally played leads.A long, pre-credits scene establishes that a...Read the entire review »