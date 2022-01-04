DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 31st, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,841
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 31st, 2022
Highly Recommended
A Walk In The Sun: The Definitive Restoration (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeA Walk In The Sun: The year is 2022, and a war is on in Eastern Europe, prompting fears that war might spread. So what better time to revisit A Walk In The Sun? The Lewis Milestone-directed World War II movie, based on Harry Brown's novel of the same name, debuted in 1945, as that conflict was drawing to a close. Though stagy and talky by today's standards, the ultimate effect of the movie is as potent and trenchant as ever. A platoon of American soldiers lands in Italy with the mission to blow up a bridge. The plot is just that simple, however the story and the way it's told are not. Warning! If you're the type who doesn't like black and white movies, or those framed in a full-screen 4 x 3 ratio, best move on! (And if so, why are you reading this?) That said, those cinematic constraints aren't the only things that make A Walk In The Sun a viewing challenge, albeit one t...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Coming 2 America (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenIt's been said a billion times, but sequels are both loved and hated- they're loved because it gives viewers a chance to see a continuation of a favorite movie, but they're hated because often the sequel just can't live up to the quality of the original. 1988's
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off