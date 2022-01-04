DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 31st, 2022

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 31st, 2022

   
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 31st, 2022
Highly Recommended
A Walk In The Sun: The Definitive Restoration (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
A Walk In The Sun: The year is 2022, and a war is on in Eastern Europe, prompting fears that war might spread. So what better time to revisit A Walk In The Sun? The Lewis Milestone-directed World War II movie, based on Harry Brown's novel of the same name, debuted in 1945, as that conflict was drawing to a close. Though stagy and talky by today's standards, the ultimate effect of the movie is as potent and trenchant as ever. A platoon of American soldiers lands in Italy with the mission to blow up a bridge. The plot is just that simple, however the story and the way it's told are not. Warning! If you're the type who doesn't like black and white movies, or those framed in a full-screen 4 x 3 ratio, best move on! (And if so, why are you reading this?) That said, those cinematic constraints aren't the only things that make A Walk In The Sun a viewing challenge, albeit one t...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Coming 2 America (Blu-ray)
by Jesse Skeen
It's been said a billion times, but sequels are both loved and hated- they're loved because it gives viewers a chance to see a continuation of a favorite movie, but they're hated because often the sequel just can't live up to the quality of the original. 1988's
