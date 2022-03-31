DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 30th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 30th, 2022
Highly Recommended
RoboCop 4K Steelbook (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: In 1987, during the height of eighties hysteria, the now defunct Orion Pictures unleashed a new hero of sorts emerged onto screens across the continent. Part man, part machine, but all cop, director Paul Verhoeven's Robocop met with huge success and spawned two theatrical sequels, a television series, a toy line, a video game, and a comic book series. In 2014 there was even a remake, but it's the original, the one that started it all, that remains the most beloved of the franchiseâ¦ and rightly so, because it holds up incredibly well more than a few decades after it originally hit theaters. Set in the Detroit of the not too distant future (which was actually Dallasâ¦ but don't tell anyone!), crime is rampant. The city is run by a huge corporation called OCP (which stands for Omni Consumer Products) and nothing gets done without its say so. To combat t...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Last Waltz (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: When it comes to ranking concert films, the best always seem to have The Last Waltz at or near the top of a very short list. For those unfamiliar with the production, the film centers around the farewell concert of The Band, the Canadian group who helped Bob Dylan transform and expand creatively in the â60s, and Dylan's assistance in their album "Music from Big Pink" was retribution for this. The album continues to be widely regarded as a very influential piece of music decades after its release. The group continued to release albums and tour at a frenetic pace, until Robertson had finally grown weary of the pace in 1976. Rather than hold a simple farewell concert, which would have been the easy choice, The Band decided to make the event a celebration of their careers in a very pure sense. They decided to hold it on Thanksgiving at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom, ...Read the entire review »
