DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 29th, 2022

Man on the Moon (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Though saddled with an inapt title, Milos Forman's Man on the Moon (1999), a biopic of controversial entertainer Andy Kaufman (he didn't consider himself a comedian), is very nearly a masterpiece. It falls just a bit shy of that for reasons I'll discuss below, but it's mostly remarkable, and star Jim Carrey, whose solo comedies I never much cared for, so impressively inhabits the Kaufman character one almost instantly forgets that it's Carrey, not Kaufman, onscreen. Kaufman's act was primarily constructed around thwarting audience expectations, to the point of making them feel confused, uncomfortable, and even outraged, unaware it was all an act. The movie also does this to some extent, beginning as it does with a big chunk of the end credits. Mostly, ...Read the entire review »