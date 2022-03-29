DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 28th, 2022

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 28th, 2022

   
Old 03-29-22, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,838
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 28th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Love Affair (1939): Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie: Leo McCarey's 1939 romance Love Affair has been remade almost as often as A Star Is Born, although it is far less well-known than McCarey's own 1957 update, An Affair to Remember. (You know, the one Meg Ryan likes so much in Sleepless in Seattle.) Criterion has rescued the film from dollar-bin ignominy with a new disc that features a stunning new restoration by Lobster Films and MoMA.Now, this reviewer has seen no version of this story before, not even the Warren Beatty-Annette Bening version ...Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.