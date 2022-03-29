DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 28th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,838
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 28th, 2022
DVD Talk Collector Series
Love Affair (1939): Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Leo McCarey's 1939 romance Love Affair has been remade almost as often as A Star Is Born, although it is far less well-known than McCarey's own 1957 update, An Affair to Remember. (You know, the one Meg Ryan likes so much in Sleepless in Seattle.) Criterion has rescued the film from dollar-bin ignominy with a new disc that features a stunning new restoration by Lobster Films and MoMA.Now, this reviewer has seen no version of this story before, not even the Warren Beatty-Annette Bening version ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off