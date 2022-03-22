DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 21st, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 21st, 2022
Highly Recommended
An American Werewolf in London (Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD] (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:One of those rare horror-comedy hybrid films that actually works really, really well, John Landis' An American Werewolf In London remains a textbook example of just how well âfunny' can mix with âscary' effectively when given a smart script, a talented director and a strong cast.The film begins with two American guys, David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffen Dunne), backpacking their way through the remote countryside of England. After hitching a ride on a truckload of sheep they decide to take shelter from the lousy weather in what, on the outside at least, appears to be a quaint little pub called The Slaughtered Lamb. Once they enter, they find the locals none too warm to their company (look for a cameo from a young Rik Mayall here), particularly when they start asking about the âpentangle' on the wall. They're soon on their way, warned to stay o...Read the entire review »
Shaolin Mantis (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Lau Kar Leung, the man who brought you The 36th Chamber Of Shaolin and Eight Diagram Pole Fighter, 1978's Shaolin Mantis doesn't get off to the fastest start you've ever seen. In fact, by martial arts movie standards it could be considered fairly slow as its focus isn't on fight scenes (though there are a few) but on story development. It builds to a very satisfying conclusion, however, and proves to be a pretty interesting movie.The plot of this period film concerns Wei Fung (David Chiang), a student who is hired by the Emperor to make nice with the Tien Clan and to prove that they're working hand in hand with the Ming loyalists in hopes of taking down the Ching Dynasty. Wei's under quite a bit of pressure to make sure he gets everything right for the Emperor, because the lives of his family members hang in the balance. Being a...Read the entire review »
