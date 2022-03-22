DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 21st, 2022

An American Werewolf in London (Limited Edition) [4K Ultra HD] (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie:One of those rare horror-comedy hybrid films that actually works really, really well, John Landis' An American Werewolf In London remains a textbook example of just how well âfunny' can mix with âscary' effectively when given a smart script, a talented director and a strong cast.The film begins with two American guys, David (David Naughton) and Jack (Griffen Dunne), backpacking their way through the remote countryside of England. After hitching a ride on a truckload of sheep they decide to take shelter from the lousy weather in what, on the outside at least, appears to be a quaint little pub called The Slaughtered Lamb. Once they enter, they find the locals none too warm to their company (look for a cameo from a young Rik Mayall here), particularly when they start asking about the âpentangle' on the wall. They're soon on their way, warned to stay o...Read the entire review »