DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 18th, 2022

Dick Johnson is Dead (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: It was a couple of years ago when I found myself part of an exponentially growing group of people who have parents struck by dementia or its affiliated illnesses, and having to reconcile the inevitability of losing the parent, while caregiving for them in the process. You probably are the same way; every trip to see them becomes an adventure, I know for my Dad one time, he cried when he saw me, because he was glad I returned home from war (I was out of the Army for 20 years) and that his wife/my mother would be happy to see me (she had passed about 6 months before he did to an unrelated cancer). It was new, frightening ground for me to be on to watch his slide over the previous months before that, and a few months after he passed, Dick Johnson is Dead was brought to my attention. The documentary was done by Kirsten Johnson (