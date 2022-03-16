DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 15th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 15th, 2022
Highly Recommended
Dancing Pirate (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThere's an old adage in Hollywood that goes like this: everyone wants to be first to be second. With three-strip Technicolor, it was more like everyone wanting to be first to be seventh or eighth. Color movies are as old as the medium itself, with hand-colored one-reel shorts dating back to the earliest days of motion pictures in the 1890s. Technicolor's first big innovation, its two-color process, dates all the way back to 1916, and turned up in shorts, as color sequences in otherwise black-and-white films, and even as all-color features into the early 1930s. So color in 1935 was definitely a novelty but hardly new. Three-strip Technicolor, debuting with the Disney cartoon short Flowers and Trees in 1932 (and widely adopted in animation soon after), was a definite improvement, but selling the process was a bit like trying to sell 4K televisions to a public mostly content with their stand...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Songs My Brothers Taught Me (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterWhen she received a nomination for Best Director for Nomadland back in 2020, Chloe Zhao became only the seventh woman ever nominated for the award, and would go onto become the first woman of color to win. As a result of this historic achievement, Kino has released a Blu-ray of her debut feature, Songs My Brothers Taught Me. Like Nomadland and her second feature, The Rider, the film finds Zhao integrating her camera into an existing community and culture, telling a story largely based on the lives of the people playing the characters (most of whom are first-time or non-professional actors).Johnny Winters (John Reddy) is a young man thinking about his future outside of Pine Ridge, the Lakota reservation where he grew up. His girlfriend, Aurelia (Taysha Fuller), is moving to Los Angeles to attend college, and Johnny has decided to go with her. To make money, ...Read the entire review »
