DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 15th, 2022

Dancing Pirate (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV There's an old adage in Hollywood that goes like this: everyone wants to be first to be second. With three-strip Technicolor, it was more like everyone wanting to be first to be seventh or eighth. Color movies are as old as the medium itself, with hand-colored one-reel shorts dating back to the earliest days of motion pictures in the 1890s. Technicolor's first big innovation, its two-color process, dates all the way back to 1916, and turned up in shorts, as color sequences in otherwise black-and-white films, and even as all-color features into the early 1930s. So color in 1935 was definitely a novelty but hardly new. Three-strip Technicolor, debuting with the Disney cartoon short Flowers and Trees in 1932 (and widely adopted in animation soon after), was a definite improvement, but selling the process was a bit like trying to sell 4K televisions to a public mostly content with their stand