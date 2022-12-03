DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 11th, 2022

Ghostriders (Blu-ray)

by Kurt Dahlke Ghost Riders:Ghost Riders (not an undiscovered sequel to any Marvel movie starring Nicolas Cage) starts strong in its own particular right with a heavy God versus The Law trip set in the Wild West of 1886. This 1987 indie feature looks like an overly ambitious attempt to get backyard-VHS horror fans into something a little different, It both is and isn't something a little different, and if this is the first time you are hearing of it, oh SOV horror fan with visions of Microwave Massacre dancing in your head, then I reckon you'll soon understand why this nominal Horror Western flew so long under the radar, even if the level of technical merit puts those other backyard movies to shame. Ghost Riders (or Ghostriders if the Blu-ray cover art is to be believed) indeed is not your usual Camcorder Auteur affair; its written by Clay McBride and James J. Desmarais, produ...Read the entire review »