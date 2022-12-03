DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 11th, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, March 11th, 2022
Recommended
Three Women (1924) (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterWhen Mabel Wilton (Pauline Frederick) first lays her eyes on Edmund Lamont (Lew Cody), she has no idea what she's getting into, but that romantic spark ends up leading into a wild love triangle (or perhaps rectangle) where she'll compete for his affections with her own daughter, Jeanne (May McAvoy). Meanwhile, Edmund is up to his own complicated business, trying to sneak away a piece of the older Wilton's fortune in order to pay back a group of disgruntled investors he owes money to, led by Harvey Craig (Willard Louis).Ernst Lubitsch's Three Women, his third American film, is an entertaining but wild ride, blending hints of screwball comedy (arguably more what Lubitsch is known for) with unexpectedly sad melodrama and a hint of a straight-up thriller. Performances are not especially memorable, but Lubitsch's assured direction and intelligently-written script (co-written with Hans Kraly, ada...Read the entire review »
Rent It
Ghostriders (Blu-ray)
by Kurt DahlkeGhost Riders:Ghost Riders (not an undiscovered sequel to any Marvel movie starring Nicolas Cage) starts strong in its own particular right with a heavy God versus The Law trip set in the Wild West of 1886. This 1987 indie feature looks like an overly ambitious attempt to get backyard-VHS horror fans into something a little different, It both is and isn't something a little different, and if this is the first time you are hearing of it, oh SOV horror fan with visions of Microwave Massacre dancing in your head, then I reckon you'll soon understand why this nominal Horror Western flew so long under the radar, even if the level of technical merit puts those other backyard movies to shame. Ghost Riders (or Ghostriders if the Blu-ray cover art is to be believed) indeed is not your usual Camcorder Auteur affair; its written by Clay McBride and James J. Desmarais, produ...Read the entire review »
Skipping Stones
by Oktay Ege KozakSometimes we are the only ones who blame ourselves for our own mistakes. Even after people have moved on from what we've done, and stopped judging us, the final hurdle becomes self-forgiveness. David (Nathaniel Ansbach) is in such a predicament as he returns to his small lakeshore upstate New York town after dropping out of college. While David and his best friend Bobby were playing with guns eight years ago, David's gun was discharged, resulting in Bobby getting shot and dying.David's return represents an unwanted return to this painful past as the town, along with both David and Bobby's families, had already begun the long trek to overcome their communal grief. The only person who seems to find value in David's return is Bobby's sister Amanda (Gabrielle Kalomiris), a dancer who struggles with low self-worth and depression.Amanda doesn't think she's good enough to leave this s...Read the entire review »
