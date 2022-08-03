DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 7th, 2022
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,817
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 7th, 2022
Highly Recommended
12 Angry Men (1997) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVSidney Lumet's film of 12 Angry Men (1957) is about as perfect as movies get, but William Friedkin's 1997 television remake is also admirable. It doesn't really improve upon the original film, but writer Reginald Rose offers a few new wrinkles and updates to his material (while curiously not changing one characterization sorely in need of change) and the cast is mostly excellent, nearly all offering subtly different interpretations from the peerless original ensemble. Except for brief opening and closing scenes, the entire story is set in a claustrophobic jury room in the dog days of summer, where 12 jurors deliberate the fate of a teenage Hispanic boy accused of stabbing to death his father. At first, all but one juror is convinced of the boy's guilt, but ov...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Shock (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVCinematographer-turned-director Mario Bava (1914-1980) was a great artist yet virtually unknown in Italy even in the decades following his death, when his work was rediscovered and reappraised by writers such as Tim Lucas, whose huge, exhaustive biography is only slightly smaller than a Toyota Land Cruiser. However, Bava's films were big hits in many parts of the world, particularly the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. American International Pictures' Sam Arkoff admired Bava's ability to make super-cheap films looks far more expensive than they were and co-financed some of his best films. More important, though, was that Bava was a true innovator. His Black Sunday (1960) inaugurated a new type of European-style horror film, while The Girl Who Knew Too Much (1963) effectively became Italy's first giallo. Planet of the Vampires (1965) was hugely influential on Ridley Scott...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Dream a Little Dream (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: NOTE: The images accompanying this review are taken from various online sources and do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review.The 1989 metaphysical comedy-drama Dream a Little Dream marks the end of two brief eras in Hollywood: the body-switch boom (Vice Versa, 18 Again, etc.) and the reign of the Two Coreys (Haim and Feldman) as box-office up-and-comers.Bobby (Corey Feldman) and Lainie (Meredith Salenger, from The Journey of Natty Gann) collide into each other in a backyard and get knocked out at the same moment that an old couple, Coleman (Jason Robards) and Gena (Piper Laurie), are experimenting with some vaguely...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off