DVD Talk reviews for Monday, March 7th, 2022

Shock (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Cinematographer-turned-director Mario Bava (1914-1980) was a great artist yet virtually unknown in Italy even in the decades following his death, when his work was rediscovered and reappraised by writers such as Tim Lucas, whose huge, exhaustive biography is only slightly smaller than a Toyota Land Cruiser. However, Bava's films were big hits in many parts of the world, particularly the U.S., the U.K., and Japan. American International Pictures' Sam Arkoff admired Bava's ability to make super-cheap films looks far more expensive than they were and co-financed some of his best films. More important, though, was that Bava was a true innovator. His Black Sunday (1960) inaugurated a new type of European-style horror film, while The Girl Who Knew Too Much (1963) effectively became Italy's first giallo. Planet of the Vampires (1965) was hugely influential on Ridley Scott