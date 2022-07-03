DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, March 6th, 2022

Deadly Games (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner "I had this strange feeling that I was being watched, but it was okay. I mean, the night, the woods...and then I slowly took off all my clothes. Well, of course I'm kidding, dummy! Actually, I...I think the whole thing's kind of sexy. You know, someone watching me slowly undress."Seeing as how the cover art for Deadly Games has a couple of lifeless corpses splayed across a graveyard and a chef's knife in the foreground, it kinda goes without saying that Linda (Alexandra Morgan) doesn't find that heavy breathing voyeurism to be "kind of sexy" for long.