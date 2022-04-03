DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 3rd, 2022
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 3rd, 2022
Recommended
The King's Man (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM:Entertaining and well-cast, The King's Man is a prequel and soft reboot of Matthew Vaughn's Kingsman series. Kingsman: The Secret Service and its sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, are highly enjoyable homages to 1960s spy thrillers, complete with intricate gadgets, stylish leads, and over-the-top villains. Buoyed by leads Colin Firth and Taron Egerton, the first two films are certainly worth checking out, as is The King's Man, which jumps backward in time over 100 years to detail the roots of the films' spy agency. The pacing and tone are somewhat erratic here, by Vaughn again offers dazzling action, humor, and a stacked cast. The film also weaves in real historical events and figures, inclu...Read the entire review »
God's Gun (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Gianfranco Parolini in 1976, quite late in the spaghetti western boom years, God's Gun (Diamante Lobo in Italy) introduces us to a bad, bad man named Sam Clayton (Jack Palance) who, along with his gang of equally bad, bad men, start wreaking havoc in a frontier town called Juno City. Father John (Lee Van Cleef) helped build the town up from nothing. He's an earnest man helped out by altar boy Johnny (Leif Garrett), who just so happens to be the son of Jenny (Sybil Danning), the owner and proprietor of the town's saloon/brothel. When the town Sheriff (Richard Boone) can't be bothered to set things right, Father John but after he does, he is shot dead by Clayon. With John out of the picture, Clayton and his cronies basically rape and pillage until their hearts' content.With John now dead, Johnny, who goes mute after John is killed, decid...Read the entire review »
