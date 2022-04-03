DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, March 3rd, 2022

God's Gun (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie irected by Gianfranco Parolini in 1976, quite late in the spaghetti western boom years, God's Gun (Diamante Lobo in Italy) introduces us to a bad, bad man named Sam Clayton (Jack Palance) who, along with his gang of equally bad, bad men, start wreaking havoc in a frontier town called Juno City. Father John (Lee Van Cleef) helped build the town up from nothing. He's an earnest man helped out by altar boy Johnny (Leif Garrett), who just so happens to be the son of Jenny (Sybil Danning), the owner and proprietor of the town's saloon/brothel. When the town Sheriff (Richard Boone) can't be bothered to set things right, Father John but after he does, he is shot dead by Clayon. With John out of the picture, Clayton and his cronies basically rape and pillage until their hearts' content.With John now dead, Johnny, who goes mute after John is killed, decid...Read the entire review »