DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022
Highly Recommended
Gambit (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVGambit (1966), Michael Caine's first Hollywood film after establishing himself as a leading man in British films such as Zulu (1964) and The Ipcress File (1965), is a mostly very entertaining, lighthearted heist film, partly built around an unusual gimmick. Directed by Ronald Neame and co-starring Shirley MacLaine, it's just about the last major American studio film able to get away with exotic foreign locales recreated on backlot streets and Hollywood soundstages. Its inventive script by Jack Davies and Alvin Sargent helps, as does a fine supporting performance by Herbert Lom in one of his best film roles. The clever ads urged moviegoers, "Go ahead, tell the end but please don't tell the beginning!" This only makes sense when you see Gambit
Recommended
C.H.O.M.P.S. (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenThe latest addition to the "I can't believe this is on Blu-Ray" list, this 1979 farce from American International Pictures with Hanna-Barbera (in their failed attempt to launch a live-action division) finally gets a good quality home release. The title stands for Canine HOMe Protection System, devised by the movie's hero Brian (Wesley Eure who at the time was famous for simultaneous roles on TV's Land of the Lost and Days of Our Lives). He works at Norton Securities (apparently before they got into anti-virus protection) for boss/owner and potential father-in-law Ralph (Conrad Bain, best known as Mr. Drummond on Diff'rent Strokes) but is close to being fired as he can't come up with any new technologies to save the company from being taken over by rival Mr. Gibbs (the legendary Jim ...Read the entire review »
