DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 1st, 2022

F/X | F/X 2 Double Feature (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movies: Man oh man, if there was a pair of films that are at the peak of the wave before techbology came crashing down and rendered most of the work obsolete, I can't remember them. This is no indictment of the F/X movies, but radio transmitted bullet hits, plaster cast molds of people and other tricks of the practically shot visual effects trade, just that it's amazing to see things like this not used so much anymore, to say nothing of ample use of pay phones, audio cassette recorders for phone calls and other things. But the thing about these films (yes there are two so yes, there was a sequel) is that they don't think about those things, they look at special effects at that point with wide-eyed enthusiasm that still resonates decades later. The stories for both films are similar, where special effects man Rollie (Bryan Brown,