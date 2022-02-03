DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 1st, 2022
DVD Talk Review
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, March 1st, 2022
Recommended
The Antichrist aka The Tempter (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieirected by Alberto De Martino, who co-write the script with Gianfranco Clerici and Vincenzo Mannino, 1974;s The Antichrist (released domestically as The Tempter, opens with a fairly stirring scene in Italy where a group of Roman Catholics pray with feverish intensity to a statue of the Virgin Mary. One woman, seemingly possessed, appears to be cured when she touches the statue.From here, we meet Ippolita Oderisi (Carla Gravina), the wheelchair-bound daughter of Massimo Oderisi (Mel Ferrer), an Italian nobleman who lives with her father and her brother Filippo (Remo Girone) on the family's massive estate, looked after by their live-in maid, Irene (Alida Valli). Ippolita lost both her mother and the use of her legs when the family got into a car accident some time ago. When Massimo begins dating a beautiful, young woman named Greta (Anita Strindberg), she ...Read the entire review »
F/X | F/X 2 Double Feature (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movies: Man oh man, if there was a pair of films that are at the peak of the wave before techbology came crashing down and rendered most of the work obsolete, I can't remember them. This is no indictment of the F/X movies, but radio transmitted bullet hits, plaster cast molds of people and other tricks of the practically shot visual effects trade, just that it's amazing to see things like this not used so much anymore, to say nothing of ample use of pay phones, audio cassette recorders for phone calls and other things. But the thing about these films (yes there are two so yes, there was a sequel) is that they don't think about those things, they look at special effects at that point with wide-eyed enthusiasm that still resonates decades later. The stories for both films are similar, where special effects man Rollie (Bryan Brown,
